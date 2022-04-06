Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.07

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.07 and last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 6144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.15.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Trex by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

