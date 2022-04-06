Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as low as C$1.97. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 4,928 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Trilogy International Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

