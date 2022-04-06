TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TRS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TRS opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the third quarter worth $177,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 99.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

