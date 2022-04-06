Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $606.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) will report sales of $606.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $598.63 million and the highest is $614.27 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $628.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

