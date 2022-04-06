TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI) Shares Down 0%

TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI – Get Rating) was down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$33.49 and last traded at C$33.49. Approximately 186,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 119,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.50.
The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25.
TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ACI)
Featured Stories
