Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.48) to GBX 282 ($3.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.61) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 255.29 ($3.35).

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 248.40 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 233.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 183.50 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

