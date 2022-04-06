TrueDeck (TDP) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 117.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 70.4% higher against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $99,546.54 and approximately $21,569.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueDeck Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

