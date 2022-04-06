Truist Financial Weighs in on Adicet Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $766.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.60. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $112,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $160,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $499,160. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abingworth LLP increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after buying an additional 203,933 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 356,891 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

