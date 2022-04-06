Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 483.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Trupanion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $42,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $340,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,888 over the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRUP opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.31 and a beta of 2.05. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

