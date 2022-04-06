Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Trustmark stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

