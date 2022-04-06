Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Downgraded by Colliers Securities

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $332.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.61. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $361,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.