Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.26

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.26 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 58.10 ($0.76). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 57.75 ($0.76), with a volume of 14,185,323 shares.

TLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 72 ($0.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £819.68 million and a PE ratio of -13.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.26.

In other news, insider Martin F. Greenslade acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,918.03).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

