Tunc Doluca Sells 4,700 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 443.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 40,517 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

