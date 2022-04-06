UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

UBS Group stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,486,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after buying an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,956,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,732,000 after purchasing an additional 553,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

