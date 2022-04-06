UBS Group Trims Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Target Price to €44.00

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from €47.00 ($51.65) to €44.00 ($48.35) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($64.84) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alstom from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.50 ($41.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Get Alstom alerts:

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.