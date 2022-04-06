Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UGP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $3.04 on Monday. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

