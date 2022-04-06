Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 17,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,585,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 37,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $49,879,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Umpqua by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after buying an additional 1,126,660 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

