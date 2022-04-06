Unido EP Reaches Market Cap of $3.35 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $75,153.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00045653 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.29 or 0.07318867 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,739.74 or 0.99998895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00051476 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 53,707,011 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

