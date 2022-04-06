UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

UNF traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $174.81. The company had a trading volume of 73,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,064. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.55 and its 200 day moving average is $196.22.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 646 shares of company stock worth $123,240 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

