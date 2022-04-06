Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.12

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.12 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 30.90 ($0.41). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 1,260,641 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £34.02 million and a P/E ratio of -16.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.68.
About Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)
Read More
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.