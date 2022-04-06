Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.12

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.12 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 30.90 ($0.41). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 1,260,641 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £34.02 million and a P/E ratio of -16.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.68.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

