United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.40 and last traded at $44.45. 60,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,612,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in United Airlines by 8.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 136,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $909,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

