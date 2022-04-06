United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UCBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.50. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,449,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $29,704,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409,463 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after acquiring an additional 333,009 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

