United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Stock Price Down 2%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 33,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 11,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United-Guardian stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of United-Guardian at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

