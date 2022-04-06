United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will report $7.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.36 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNFI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. 4,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.02. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

