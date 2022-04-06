United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.20 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,699,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

