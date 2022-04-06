United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

NYSE UPS traded down $8.00 on Wednesday, hitting $197.21. 6,219,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,272. The company has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.20 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.55.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

