United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,154 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of United Rentals worth $31,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded down $14.67 on Wednesday, reaching $327.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.37 and a 200-day moving average of $342.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.69.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

