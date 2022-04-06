Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

