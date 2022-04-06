Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $28.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPLD. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Upland Software by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Upland Software by 71.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 2,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,112. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

