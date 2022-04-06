Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.94.

UE stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.37.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 323,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after purchasing an additional 763,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

