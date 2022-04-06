Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.13 Million

Brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) to report sales of $36.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.31 million and the highest is $36.60 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $32.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $144.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.46 million to $146.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $151.30 million, with estimates ranging from $146.05 million to $155.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $752.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

