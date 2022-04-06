USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.74

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 10070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -538.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 395.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth $1,476,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth $227,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

