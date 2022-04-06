Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.30

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.30 and last traded at $76.18, with a volume of 436568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

