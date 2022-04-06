Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VALE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.718 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

