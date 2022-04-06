Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 191 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Trex by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trex by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. TheStreet lowered Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.41.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $63.92 and a one year high of $140.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

