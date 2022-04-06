Van ECK Associates Corp Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $2,805,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 60.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $148.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

