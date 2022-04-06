Van ECK Associates Corp Has $367,000 Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,274 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Uniti Group by 921.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,391,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uniti Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,929,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 148,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Uniti Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Uniti Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,056,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 122,804 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

UNIT opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.