Van ECK Associates Corp Has $497,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 819.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

HPE stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

