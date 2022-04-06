Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after buying an additional 559,937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 503,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

