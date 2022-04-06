Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,336,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,324,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000.

Shares of NURE opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

