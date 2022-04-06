Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $279,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock worth $6,391,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.07.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $238.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.92 and its 200-day moving average is $279.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of -100.26 and a beta of 0.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

