Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,283 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 36.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Lennar stock opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $78.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

