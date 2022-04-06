Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.