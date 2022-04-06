VanEck Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) Trading Down 0.8%

VanEck Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $182.10 and last traded at $182.18. 5,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 10,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.03 and a 200 day moving average of $184.40.

