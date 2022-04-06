Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $258,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $316,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $116.45 and a 1-year high of $149.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.13.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

