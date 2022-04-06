Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.15

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.15 and last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 175140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.86.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
