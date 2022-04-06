Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.15

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.15 and last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 175140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

