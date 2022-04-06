Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT) Trading Down 0.8%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.95 and last traded at $61.98. 6,716,390 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 2,186,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90.
