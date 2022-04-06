Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $76.80

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.80 and last traded at $76.80, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average of $86.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 662.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

