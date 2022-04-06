Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.09

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.09 and last traded at $59.13, with a volume of 3118895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,702,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,128,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

