Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.09

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.09 and last traded at $59.13, with a volume of 3118895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.11.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
