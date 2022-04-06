Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $165.39

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.39 and last traded at $165.05, with a volume of 6022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

